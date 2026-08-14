Uttarakhand: Landslide in tunnel at THDC site; 7 dead
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred at an under-construction tunnel of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) in Pipalkoti, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. The mishap took place on Thursday evening when a landslide led to a rush of water and debris into the tunnel. Out of the 22 workers trapped inside, seven have been confirmed dead while two remain missing.
Ongoing efforts
Rescue operations are currently underway
Rescue operations are currently underway with teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.
So far, workers have been rescued and rushed to the District Hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment.
Unfortunately, seven of them were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Rescue challenges
Rescue operation hampered by high water levels inside tunnel
The rescue operation is being hampered by high water levels inside the tunnel.
NDRF team commander Amrit Lal Meena told ANI, "When our team entered the tunnel, there was a huge amount of water inside."
He added that despite these challenges, specialized equipment has been used to recover four bodies so far and efforts will continue until all workers are rescued.
Official statement
NDRF, SDRF teams deployed for rescue operations
THDC Executive Director (Projects) Kumar Sharad confirmed that around 20-22 workers were inside the tunnel when the incident occurred.
He said NDRF and SDRF teams were immediately deployed for rescue operations.
Several rescued workers have been shifted to the district hospital, with three to four reported to be in critical condition.
Twitter Post
Rescue operation underway
#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Rescue operation underway after debris and water entered the under-construction tunnel of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) at Pipalkoti.— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
18 people have been rescued so far.
Teams from the Army, NDRF, and SDRF are currently… pic.twitter.com/apd1AzNEad