Premier League 2026-27: Five players to watch out for

Erling Haaland has been a revelation across four seasons for Manchester City.

He has already scored a staggering 112 goals from 132 matches in addition to bagging 24 assists.

He has already won three Golden Boot awards in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25. Haaland, who has won the Premier League title twice, will hope to lead a new era under Enzo Maresca.