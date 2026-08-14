Premier League 2026-27: Five players to watch out for
What's the story
The 2026-27 Premier League season gets underway on August 21, with 20 clubs beginning another demanding campaign across England's top flight. From established superstars chasing more records to younger talents looking to announce themselves, there will be plenty of individual storylines to follow. Among the players attracting particular attention, these five could have a significant influence on how the season unfolds.
#1
Erling Haaland - Manchester City
Erling Haaland has been a revelation across four seasons for Manchester City.
He has already scored a staggering 112 goals from 132 matches in addition to bagging 24 assists.
He has already won three Golden Boot awards in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25. Haaland, who has won the Premier League title twice, will hope to lead a new era under Enzo Maresca.
#2
Andrey Santons - Manchester United
Andrey Santos will aim to make a mark for new club Manchester United.
With Casemiro departing the club, Santos has the credentials to stand out and lead United's midfield.
The Brazilian midfielder, still only 22, played 43 times for Chelsea last season and brings energy, composure and bite.
He has impressed in United's pre-season under Michael Carrick, who will want Santos to stand tall.
#3
Bruno Guimaraes - Arsenal
Bruno Guimaraes sealed a move to champions Arsenal from Newcastle United.
He brings tenacity, intelligence and technical quality in midfield.
With his versatility, the Brazilian hands Mikel Arteta more in terms of quality and ability to keep possession.
Guimaraes made 153 Premier League appearances for Newcastle, scoring 30 goals and providing 26 assists.
Last season, he scored 9 goals (A5) from 29 matches.
#4
Mateus Fernandes - Tottenham Hotspur
Mateus Fernandes is one of the Premier League's most intriguing young midfielders after a breakthrough 2025-26 campaign with West Ham United.
His composure, energy and maturity stood out despite the club's struggles.
At 22, Fernandes now has an ideal platform to develop into a complete midfielder.
He joined Tottenham Hotspur for a massive sum of £85m and will parner £100m signing Sandro Tonali.
#5
Cole Palmer - Chelsea
Cole Palmer will enter the 2026-27 season with a point to prove.
After an injury-prone 2025-26 season, the Chelsea star failed to make the cut in England's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Chelsea's attacking hopes will again rest heavily on him.
With Xabi Alonso now in charge and no European football to distract the squad, Palmer has the platform to find himself.