Arsenal sign Bruno Guimaraes for £75 million: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Arsenal have officially signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United for a whopping £75 million. Guimaraes has signed a four-year contract with an option for another year. Guimaraes will wear the number 39 jersey at his new club. The transfer marks a major move in the ongoing summer transfer window, with Arsenal bolstering their squad ahead of the new season.
Player's statement
'I'll never give up'
On his transfer to Arsenal, Guimaraes said he was "glad for the opportunity."
He added that he felt a strong desire for a new challenge in his life and believed becoming an Arsenal player would be just that.
"I'm so excited to join you," he said. "I will give you my best, I promise. I'm your warrior, I'll never give up."
Official welcome
Arsenal's sporting director Andrea Berta lauds Guimaraes
Arsenal's sporting director Andrea Berta welcomed Guimaraes to the club. He described him as a player with a great mentality and quality who will bring strong leadership to their squad.
"With Bruno joining us, we are further strengthening the heart of our team," Berta said.
He also emphasized Guimaraes's versatility as a defensive midfielder and box-to-box player who can provide goals and assists every year.
Transfer impact
Newcastle's summer transfer strategy shifts with Guimaraes's sale
Guimaraes's departure from Newcastle marks a major shift in the club's summer transfer strategy.
The Brazilian international had two years left on his contract with an option for a third year.
His sale takes Newcastle's total player sales this summer to over £240 million, including Anthony Gordon's move to Barcelona for £69.3 million and Sandro Tonali's transfer to Tottenham Hotspur for £100 million.
Player's journey
Guimaraes made 195 appearances for Newcastle and scored 31 goals
Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022 for a fee of €50 million including add-ons.
He made 153 Premier League appearances, scoring 30 goals and providing 25 assists.
Overall, the player owns 195 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 31 times and making 31 assists.
The midfielder was part of the team that won the Carabao Cup in 2025.
PL
Breaking down his Premier League returns season-wise
In 2021-22, Guimaraes made 17 appearances and scored 5 goals (A1).
In 2022-23, he was involved in 9 goals (G4 A5) from 32 matches.
He played 37 matches in 2023-24 and made 15 goal contributions (G7 A8).
Guimaraes played all 38 matches in 2024-25. He scored five goals and made six assists.
Last season, he scored 9 goals and made 5 assists from 29 matches.
PL 2025-26
Decoding his stats in Premier League 2025-26 season
As mentioned, Guimaraes had 14 goal contributions last season from 29 matches.
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), the player had 36 shots (excluding blocks) with 23 of them on target. He smashed the woodwork twice.
3 of his goals came from outside the box.
He created 45 chances and had a pass accuracy of 86.12%. He provided 18 through balls and completed 36 lay-offs.
He also completed 18 take-ons and won 168 duels. He made 36 clearances and 14 interceptions.
Twitter Post
A new Gunner in London!
A force of nature.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2026
Guimaraes is a Gunner ✍️ pic.twitter.com/E7k4mIHICg