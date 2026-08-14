BCI allows NALSAR 2026 students' enrollment, withdraws earlier order

The BCI had issued the order after reports of a campaign by some students against the proposed invitation of Chief Justice Surya Kant as the chief guest for their convocation.

The council had sought an authenticated report from NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Srikrishna Deva Rao within three days to identify those behind the campaign.

However, after facing backlash, the BCI withdrew its order and allowed all students to enroll with their respective State Bar Councils.