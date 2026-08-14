BCI allows NALSAR 2026 students' enrollment, withdraws earlier order
What's the story
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has withdrawn its earlier order barring the enrollment of 2026 graduating students from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. The decision was taken after widespread criticism and public outcry. Initially, the BCI issued a circular directing all State Bar Councils not to enroll any NALSAR 2026 graduate as an advocate until further notice.
Order reversal
BCI sought report from NALSAR VC
The BCI had issued the order after reports of a campaign by some students against the proposed invitation of Chief Justice Surya Kant as the chief guest for their convocation.
The council had sought an authenticated report from NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Srikrishna Deva Rao within three days to identify those behind the campaign.
However, after facing backlash, the BCI withdrew its order and allowed all students to enroll with their respective State Bar Councils.
Chairman's remarks
BCI drops proceedings against NALSAR batch
BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra announced the decision to drop all proceedings against the NALSAR 2026 graduating batch.
He said that after considering representations from senior advocates and law students, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra was satisfied that this batch had no role in any "disturbance or movement."
Wishing them success in their careers, he said they would become "vanguards" of India's legal institutions upon entering the profession.
CJP reaction
Cockroach Janta Party reacts strongly to BCI's order
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had reacted strongly to the BCI's initial order.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had posted "What if all legal cockroaches come together?" while spokesperson Saurav Das called the decision "grossly disproportionate" and "deeply troubling."
He condemned collective punishment for students expressing dissent over a ceremonial invitation and demanded immediate withdrawal of the order.
Twitter Post
CJP spokesperson's reaction to BCI's initial move
#CJPStatement🚨— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 13, 2026
The Bar Council of India’s decision to halt the enrolment of NALSAR’s 2026 graduating students as advocates, reportedly because they opposed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant being invited as Chief Guest, is grossly disproportionate, deeply troubling, and prima… pic.twitter.com/UidMBa5nco