All Assam MLAs donate 1-month salaries for Upper Assam floods
India
All Assam MLAs are pitching in their one month's salary to support people hit by severe floods in Upper Assam.
The move, announced during Tuesday's budget session, is meant to bring some relief to hard-hit areas like Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat.
Donation earmarked for recovery efforts
BJP MLA Pulak Gohain said it's simply their duty as public representatives to step up for affected families.
Congress MLA Nurul Islam agreed the help was needed, though he felt it came a bit late, and pointed out that many families need immediate financial support.
This collective donation will go toward ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts for thousands of impacted families.