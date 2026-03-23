All Indians in Israel safe, 1 injured person reported earlier: MEA

Six deaths, 300,000 returns so far

Sadly, six Indian citizens have lost their lives so far (two killed in an attack in Oman and three seafarers on merchant ships), with one person still missing.

300,000 Indians have returned to India since the conflict began. With around 10 million Indian workers in the Gulf region and around $85 billion in annual remittances, the situation is being closely watched by families and officials alike.

The MEA has set up 24/7 helplines to help those affected and is working to bring back the remains of those who died.