All Nahan educational institutions closed Wednesday amid orange alert
India
All schools, colleges, ITIs, and anganwadi centers in Nahan (Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh) will be closed this Wednesday because of an orange alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, flash floods, landslides, and lightning.
The Meteorological Department's warning means staying home is the safer option.
SDM Rajiv Sankhyan confirms exams continue
SDM Rajiv Sankhyan said the closure is to keep everyone safe since bad roads and transport issues could put students at risk.
Regular classes are off for the day, but if you have a prescheduled exam, it's still on.
Heads of institutions have been told to make sure everyone follows the order for student safety.