'Relationships will improve': Pakistan minister in Delhi for SCO meet
What's the story
Pakistan's federal minister for climate change and environmental coordination Musadik Masood Malik has expressed optimism about improving relations in the subcontinent, including between India and Pakistan. He is leading the Pakistani delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. The forum, which runs from November 20-22 at Purana Qila, offers a platform for multilateral dialogue on shared history and culture.
Optimism expressed
More conversations to follow, says Malik on cross-border terrorism concerns
Speaking to the media, Malik said he hoped countries in the region would adopt a broader perspective and work toward advancing a common regional agenda.
He said, "I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast."
When asked about India's concerns over cross-border terrorism, Malik said, "I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we'll have a lot of conversations."
On dialogues
Minister highlights importance of dialogue
Malik stressed the importance of dialogue among countries with shared historical and cultural connections.
He said, "I think dialogues are between distinct entities. Singularity doesn't require a dialogue. Singularity only requires a monolog."
"I think between India, Pakistan, Russia, China and Central Asian states, if you go to the excavations, you would find that dialogue taking place just in the fore," he said, adding that the SCO forum among member nations was a "welcome dialogue."
Twitter Post
'We'll be looking at all political issues'
#WATCH | Delhi: On being asked if India-Pakistan relations will improve after the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik says, "I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as… pic.twitter.com/6pJL7mGsNe— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026
Historic visit
First visit by a Pakistani minister in 3 years
Malik's visit to New Delhi is the first by a Pakistani minister in three years.
He was received at the airport by Pakistan High Commission's Charge d'Affaires Saad Warraich.
The forum has brought together participants from SCO member states, observers, and dialogue partners to explore shared civilizational heritage and strengthen cultural cooperation.
The SCO includes 10 member states, including India, Pakistan, China, and Russia. India became a full member in 2017.
Cultural diplomacy
India hosts SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum
The opposition has criticized the Indian government for inviting Malik, asking what has changed since Pahalgam to warrant a policy change toward the neighboring country.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, recalling what Malik said on the Indus Waters Treaty suspension, said, "Terrorism and dialogue cannot go hand in hand. The language he used at the time of Operation Sindoor was...the language of terrorists."
"Whoever touches our water, their hands would be cut off," Malik had said at a seminar in June.