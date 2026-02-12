All you need to know about Bharat Bandh today

What to expect

The bandh could see around 30 crore workers joining in across 600 districts.

Expect big disruptions in states like Odisha and West Bengal—think closed markets, fewer busses and other public transport, and government offices that may remain closed in parts of Odisha, while West Bengal could see partial to significant disruptions.

Public banks like SBI and Bank of Baroda are warning about limited services due to staff strikes.

But most schools, hospitals, airports, and utilities will stay open—though you might hit some roadblocks if you're using public transport.