All you need to know about India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper trains
India just launched its first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, connecting Howrah and Guwahati.
Designed for comfy overnight journeys up to 1200km, this train brings a big upgrade in safety and passenger experience, with space for 823 people across 16 coaches.
What's the route and who can ride?
The Sleeper Express covers 959-972km in about 14:00-14:30 hours. It mixes things up with AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier, and First AC coaches.
Trains leave Kamakhya at 6:15pm (arriving Howrah at 8:15am) and return from Howrah at 6:20pm (reaching Kamakhya at 8:20am).
Why is this train special?
Expect features like Kavach safety tech, CCTV cameras, automatic doors, bio-vacuum toilets, ergonomic berths with reading lights and USB ports—plus hot showers and region-specific meals included.
The train's reported top/design speed ranges from 160-180km/h, while reported operational speeds are roughly 120-150km/h.
Why should you care?
This isn't just another train—it's a real step forward for Indian Railways.
With modern comforts and better safety, overnight travel may be more appealing to passengers seeking speed and better sleeping comfort.