Allahabad HC bars Aadhaar, unverified school transfer for marriage registration
Thinking of getting married in Uttar Pradesh?
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: you cannot use your Aadhaar card or an unverified school transfer certificate to prove your age for marriage registration.
Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari, who gave the ruling, emphasized that the groom has to be at least 21 and the bride at least 18 when applying.
Court orders officials verify age
This decision came after a case where a marriage was registered using documents that were not properly checked.
The court pointed out that Aadhaar cards do not count as valid age proof under current law, and told state officials to make sure age is verified from reliable sources before approving any marriage certificates.
If there is any doubt about someone being underage, their application will now go straight to the child marriage prohibition officer and the district magistrate for extra checks.