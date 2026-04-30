Allahabad HC clears over 1,800 hectares for Jewar airport expansion

Gautam Buddha Nagar villages face acquisition

The decision affects 14 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar, opening doors for new runways and cargo hubs as part of Phase 2 and Phase 3.

While some residents pushed back, mainly over losing homes, the court noted that more than 73% of families agreed to the plan, which is above what is legally needed.

A rehab package is also lined up, promising compensation, new residential plots, and extra support for those who have to move.

The bigger goal? To ease pressure on Delhi's main airport and connect cities like Agra and Mathura more smoothly.