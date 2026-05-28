Allahabad HC faults DIOS for withholding Radhey Shyam Yadav's salary
The Allahabad High Court has called out a district inspector of schools (DIOS) for not paying teacher Radhey Shyam Yadav's salary, despite an interim court order dated April 18, 2022.
Even after the interim order dated April 18, 2022, the payment was delayed for four years, leading to contempt charges.
Justice Kshitij Shailendra highlighted how courts must protect their authority, sharing Gandhi's words: "No one can insult you without your permission."
DIOS faces charge framing July 8
The court criticized the official for dragging things out and said ignoring its orders weakens trust in the system.
Just filing paperwork doesn't pause a court's decision. The state's excuse didn't hold up since they weren't really following through.
The DIOS now faces charge framing on July 8 and must show up personally; failing to comply could mean serious consequences.