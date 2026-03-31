Allahabad HC fines lawyer ₹20,000 for misleading the court
India
The Allahabad High Court just imposed ₹20,000 costs on a lawyer for sending an illness slip during an anticipatory bail hearing, while actually showing up in another case.
The judge called out the lawyer for misleading the court and wasting valuable time, especially with so many cases piling up every day.
Lawyer must pay within 1 month
On top of that, the court criticized the lawyer for hiding important details and repeatedly delaying proceedings since early 2025.
The costs must be paid within a month to the High Court's legal services committee, or else the Bar Council might step in.
The message is clear: transparency and integrity matter in law, and shortcuts won't fly in an already busy system.