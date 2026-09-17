Allahabad HC frees Ayush Malik, upholds faith and partner choice
India
Ayush Malik, who said his father locked him up after he converted to Islam and fell for Chandni Qureshi, has been ordered released by the Allahabad High Court.
The court made it clear: choosing your religion and partner are basic rights protected by the Constitution.
Justice Sandeep Jain finds no coercion
After Ayush's conversion, a case was filed under a law meant to prevent forced religious conversions, leading to Chandni and her father being arrested, though they were granted bail.
But Justice Sandeep Jain found no signs of pressure or force in Ayush's choices, saying adults have every right to decide their faith and relationships for themselves.