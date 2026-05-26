Allahabad HC grants bail to Tahir Mewati over PM posts

Allahabad court cites Article 21 protections

The court pointed out that everyone's right to personal liberty is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution, saying pretrial detention shouldn't feel like punishment before a conviction.

The prosecution claimed Mewati's account defamed the prime minister and pushed pro-Pakistan views with digital evidence like recovered mobile phone, linked email IDs and phone numbers, metadata, and login timestamps traced to his home.

Meanwhile, Mewati's defense argued the account was fake.

The court summed it up: "The applicant's pre-trial detention cannot be indefinite. Hence, taking into account all the facts and circumstances of the case, prima facie, a case for bail is made out."