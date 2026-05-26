French Open: Casper Ruud survives Roman Safiullin scare in five-setter

Casper Ruud advanced to the second round of the 2026 French Open after a grueling five-set match against Roman Safiullin. The Norwegian player won 6-2, 7-6(5), 5-7, 0-6, 6-2 in a thrilling contest that swung both ways. Ruud looked firmly in control with a two-set lead and five match points before physical issues nearly ended his campaign in Paris.

Match breakdown Stunning comeback from Safiullin Despite being in a commanding position at 6-2, 7-6(5), 5-2 with five match points, Safiullin made a stunning comeback by saving all of them and turning the tide. He won the third set 7-5 and then dominated the fourth set 6-0 as Ruud visibly struggled with cramps, dizziness, and heat stress. However, Ruud steadied the ship and sealed the deal.

Stats Here are the match stats In the scorching heat, the match panned out for three hours and 56 minutes. And it was Safiullin who won 151 points and 69 winners. He also fired an ace (7) more than Ruud (6). Meanwhile, Ruud had a win percentage of 63 on his second serve. The latter converted six of his 18 break points and played nine volley shots.

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