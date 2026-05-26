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Home / News / Sports News / French Open: Casper Ruud survives Roman Safiullin scare in five-setter
French Open: Casper Ruud survives Roman Safiullin scare in five-setter
Ruud struggled with physical issues in the opener

French Open: Casper Ruud survives Roman Safiullin scare in five-setter

By Parth Dhall
May 26, 2026
01:31 am
What's the story

Casper Ruud advanced to the second round of the 2026 French Open after a grueling five-set match against Roman Safiullin. The Norwegian player won 6-2, 7-6(5), 5-7, 0-6, 6-2 in a thrilling contest that swung both ways. Ruud looked firmly in control with a two-set lead and five match points before physical issues nearly ended his campaign in Paris.

Match breakdown

Stunning comeback from Safiullin

Despite being in a commanding position at 6-2, 7-6(5), 5-2 with five match points, Safiullin made a stunning comeback by saving all of them and turning the tide. He won the third set 7-5 and then dominated the fourth set 6-0 as Ruud visibly struggled with cramps, dizziness, and heat stress. However, Ruud steadied the ship and sealed the deal.

Stats

Here are the match stats

In the scorching heat, the match panned out for three hours and 56 minutes. And it was Safiullin who won 151 points and 69 winners. He also fired an ace (7) more than Ruud (6). Meanwhile, Ruud had a win percentage of 63 on his second serve. The latter converted six of his 18 break points and played nine volley shots.

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Numbers

Ruud's 25th French Open win

Ruud, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2022 and 2023, is appearing for the ninth consecutive time here. The 27-year-old now has 25 wins at this Slam (25-8). Overall, he has raced to a 53-28 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Ruud will next face Hamad Medjedovic, who defeated Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(1), 6-4.

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