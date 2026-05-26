French Open: Casper Ruud survives Roman Safiullin scare in five-setter
What's the story
Casper Ruud advanced to the second round of the 2026 French Open after a grueling five-set match against Roman Safiullin. The Norwegian player won 6-2, 7-6(5), 5-7, 0-6, 6-2 in a thrilling contest that swung both ways. Ruud looked firmly in control with a two-set lead and five match points before physical issues nearly ended his campaign in Paris.
Match breakdown
Stunning comeback from Safiullin
Despite being in a commanding position at 6-2, 7-6(5), 5-2 with five match points, Safiullin made a stunning comeback by saving all of them and turning the tide. He won the third set 7-5 and then dominated the fourth set 6-0 as Ruud visibly struggled with cramps, dizziness, and heat stress. However, Ruud steadied the ship and sealed the deal.
Stats
Here are the match stats
In the scorching heat, the match panned out for three hours and 56 minutes. And it was Safiullin who won 151 points and 69 winners. He also fired an ace (7) more than Ruud (6). Meanwhile, Ruud had a win percentage of 63 on his second serve. The latter converted six of his 18 break points and played nine volley shots.
Numbers
Ruud's 25th French Open win
Ruud, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2022 and 2023, is appearing for the ninth consecutive time here. The 27-year-old now has 25 wins at this Slam (25-8). Overall, he has raced to a 53-28 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Ruud will next face Hamad Medjedovic, who defeated Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(1), 6-4.