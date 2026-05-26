IPL: Shreyas Iyer's sister reacts to online abuse

Shresta Iyer, sister of cricketer Shreyas Iyer , has responded to the online abuse she faced after Punjab Kings (PBKS) failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2026. The trolling was reignited by a viral "banter" reel featuring PBKS and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The clip resurfaced after PBKS missed out on a playoff spot by just one point, triggering renewed abuse across social media.

Clarification 'Reel was meant as light-hearted banter' In response to the backlash, Shresta posted a two-part video on Instagram. She clarified that the original reel was meant as light-hearted banter and not intended to troll anyone or spread hate. "I respect every cricketer because my brother is a cricketer," she said in her video, emphasizing her respect for all players.

Harassment Abuse extended to her workplace, colleagues Shresta revealed that the abuse she faced had gone beyond social media and affected her workplace and associates. "You have been calling my workplace, abusing me, my colleagues, my students and my family," she said in the video. She stressed that while she can handle personal criticism, dragging her professional circle into the abuse is unacceptable.

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Stance 'Stop harassing people affiliated with me' Shresta made it clear that she won't tolerate harassment directed at her family or professional circle. "If you want to hate me, please continue doing that, but stop harassing people affiliated with me," she said. The incident has once again highlighted the dark side of cricket fandom in India, where players and their families often become targets of online abuse after high-stakes matches or controversial moments.

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