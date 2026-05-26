CJP founder moves Delhi HC against blocking of X account
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to overturn the blocking of his party's account on X. The Central government had blocked the account, citing "national security concerns," acting on inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) directed X to block the account under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Movement origins
What is Cockroach Janta Party
The CJP is a satirical online movement that has gained massive popularity, especially among the youth. It has hundreds of thousands of followers on X and over 22 million followers on Instagram. The movement was inspired by Supreme Court proceedings on May 15, where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern over unemployed young lawyers moving away from practice to social media and RTI activism, using the word "cockroach."
Legal proceedings
Petition likely to be heard this week
Dipke has moved the Delhi High Court through Advocate Nakul Gandhi of NG Law Chambers. The petition is likely to be heard this week, Bar and Bench reported. Notably, the Supreme Court had refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe into allegations against fake advocates and activities linked to the CJP. The court had advised not to take issues "so sentimentally," while emphasizing no grave urgency for intervention at this stage.
Account hack
CJP's Instagram account hacked, says Dipke
The petition further seeks action against those allegedly commercializing court observations made during hearings. It calls for an investigation into fake advocates practicing law with bogus degrees, highlighting concerns over judicial proceedings being misused for publicity campaigns. Dipke also revealed that the CJP's official Instagram account was hacked, losing access to it. He has now sought relief from the Delhi High Court against this suspension and restoration of access.