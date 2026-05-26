CJP founder moves Delhi HC against blocking of X account

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to overturn the blocking of his party's account on X . The Central government had blocked the account, citing "national security concerns," acting on inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) directed X to block the account under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Movement origins What is Cockroach Janta Party The CJP is a satirical online movement that has gained massive popularity, especially among the youth. It has hundreds of thousands of followers on X and over 22 million followers on Instagram. The movement was inspired by Supreme Court proceedings on May 15, where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern over unemployed young lawyers moving away from practice to social media and RTI activism, using the word "cockroach."

Legal proceedings Petition likely to be heard this week Dipke has moved the Delhi High Court through Advocate Nakul Gandhi of NG Law Chambers. The petition is likely to be heard this week, Bar and Bench reported. Notably, the Supreme Court had refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe into allegations against fake advocates and activities linked to the CJP. The court had advised not to take issues "so sentimentally," while emphasizing no grave urgency for intervention at this stage.

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