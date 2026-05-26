CBSE accepts mistake in evaluating answer sheets

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has accepted its mistake in evaluating answer sheets for Class 12 students. The board will revise marks for two students after a viral social media post highlighted an apparent mix-up during the re-evaluation process. The controversy started when Vedant, one of the affected students, claimed that his Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE under its new Online Script Monitoring (OSM) system wasn't his.

Social media impact Major evaluation blunder raised on social media On May 23, Vedant took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his experience with the reevaluation process. He wrote that he was "shattered" after receiving photocopies of his evaluated answer sheets and finding out that the Physics script shared by CBSE wasn't his. This revelation raised concerns about major evaluation blunders that could affect students' marks and college admissions.

Official response CBSE admits to error, result will be updated After Vedant's post went viral, CBSE admitted to the error in the Physics paper evaluation. The board also received a separate complaint regarding a Chemistry answer sheet. The Board's Joint Secretary (Coordination) wrote to Vedant with his correct Physics answer book and confirmed that his result would be revised. In an email to Vedant, the board said: "Please find attached your correct answer book for Physics. Your result will be updated based on the new marks of Physics shortly."

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