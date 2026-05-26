US strikes Iranian missile sites amid Tehran-Doha talks

The United States military has conducted fresh strikes on southern Iran , targeting missile sites and boats suspected of laying mines. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) described the strikes as a "self-defense" measure to protect American troops from Iranian forces. The attacks come as Tehran's top negotiators are in Doha for talks with Qatar's prime minister on a possible peace deal to end the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel .

Targeted area CENTCOM claims US military committed to defending troops Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for CENTCOM, said that the US military "continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire." The targeted area was near Bandar Abbas, a strategic Iranian port city and naval base on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported hearing an explosion near Bandar Abbas airport and activated air defense systems in response to potential threats.

Uncertain response Iran yet to respond to US strikes Iran is yet to officially respond to the latest US strikes. However, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the newly appointed hard-liner leader of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, vowed "there will be no retreat" in Iran's fight against the United States and Israel. The strikes come as a high-level Iranian delegation, consisting of Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, is in Doha for peace talks with the US.

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Ongoing negotiations Peace talks in Doha making slow progress The peace talks have reportedly made some progress, but a deal to end the conflict "is not imminent," according to Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai. The discussions focused on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, Reuters reported. Iranian central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati attended to discuss the potential release of frozen Iranian funds as part of a final deal.

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