US strikes Iranian missile sites amid Tehran-Doha talks
What's the story
The United States military has conducted fresh strikes on southern Iran, targeting missile sites and boats suspected of laying mines. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) described the strikes as a "self-defense" measure to protect American troops from Iranian forces. The attacks come as Tehran's top negotiators are in Doha for talks with Qatar's prime minister on a possible peace deal to end the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.
Targeted area
CENTCOM claims US military committed to defending troops
Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for CENTCOM, said that the US military "continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire." The targeted area was near Bandar Abbas, a strategic Iranian port city and naval base on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported hearing an explosion near Bandar Abbas airport and activated air defense systems in response to potential threats.
Uncertain response
Iran yet to respond to US strikes
Iran is yet to officially respond to the latest US strikes. However, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the newly appointed hard-liner leader of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, vowed "there will be no retreat" in Iran's fight against the United States and Israel. The strikes come as a high-level Iranian delegation, consisting of Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, is in Doha for peace talks with the US.
Ongoing negotiations
Peace talks in Doha making slow progress
The peace talks have reportedly made some progress, but a deal to end the conflict "is not imminent," according to Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai. The discussions focused on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, Reuters reported. Iranian central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati attended to discuss the potential release of frozen Iranian funds as part of a final deal.
Presidential statement
Trump proposes destruction of Iran's enriched uranium
US President Donald Trump said he expected Iran to hand over its enriched uranium for destruction. He proposed the possibility of having it destroyed in Iran with international oversight. Trump also suggested that several Middle Eastern nations should sign onto the Abraham Accords as part of a peace deal with Iran. While Bahrain and the UAE have signed these accords, they remain unpopular in many parts of the Middle East due to their failure to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.