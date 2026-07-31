Allahabad HC Justice Krishan Pahal recuses himself from bail hearings
India
Justice Krishan Pahal of the Allahabad High Court has recused himself from hearing some bail cases, saying people tried to approach him while decisions were still pending.
He called it a "black day in the history of the court" stressing that such moves threaten both judicial independence and public trust in fair decisions.
Justice Pahal seeks reassignment citing bias
Justice Pahal said any attempt to sway a judge, even slightly, undermines the rule of law and raises doubts about fairness.
To keep things transparent and free from bias, he asked for these cases to be reassigned by the chief justice, reminding everyone that protecting judicial integrity is key for public confidence in the legal system.