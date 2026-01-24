Allahabad HC: No maintenance for wife if husband's earning ability lost due to her family's actions
The Allahabad High Court has decided that a wife can't ask for maintenance if her own actions—or those of her family—caused her husband's inability to earn.
In this case, Vineeta's father and brother shot her husband, Dr. Ved Prakash Singh, at his clinic, leaving him with a spinal injury and unable to work.
When Vineeta later asked the court for financial support from Singh, her request was turned down.
Why the court said no
The judge said there was nothing wrong with the lower court's decision: since Singh can't earn because of what Vineeta's family did, she isn't entitled to maintenance.
The court pointed out that while husbands usually have a moral duty to support their wives, this doesn't apply if the wife played a part in causing his incapacity.
The ruling highlights that responsibility goes both ways in marriage—especially when it comes to financial support.