Allahabad HC orders police protection to man for private 'namaz'

Court's decision could set precedent for similar cases

This case is not just about one person: it is about the right to pray safely in your own home without fear.

Even after a previous court ruling said private prayers do not need special permission, Khan says harassment continued, including being pressured into signing blank documents under threat.

The High Court's strong response sends a message: religious freedom matters, and the state is now responsible for keeping Khan safe.

This decision could shape how similar cases are handled across India, especially in places where religious tensions run high.