Allahabad HC overturns Raiyyan death sentence in 2016 ambush killings
The Allahabad High Court has overturned the death sentence of Raiyyan, who was convicted of the 2016 murders of National Investigation Agency officer Mohammad Tanzil and his wife Farzana.
The couple was critically injured during an ambush, and a local court had sentenced Raiyyan to death in 2022.
Now, the High Court says there just was not enough solid evidence to keep him behind bars.
Justice Siddharth flags pressured witness statements
Justice Siddharth pointed out that much of the prosecution's case relied on witness statements made under pressure, definitely not ideal for a fair trial.
After a detailed review (and even a split verdict earlier), the High Court decided those shaky testimonies were not enough to uphold such a serious conviction.
He will be released if he is not arrested in any other case.