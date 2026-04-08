Allahabad HC overturns Raiyyan death sentence in 2016 ambush killings India Apr 08, 2026

The Allahabad High Court has overturned the death sentence of Raiyyan, who was convicted of the 2016 murders of National Investigation Agency officer Mohammad Tanzil and his wife Farzana.

The couple was critically injured during an ambush, and a local court had sentenced Raiyyan to death in 2022.

Now, the High Court says there just was not enough solid evidence to keep him behind bars.