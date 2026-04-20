Allahabad HC rebukes BJP worker over Rahul Gandhi citizenship claims India Apr 20, 2026

The Allahabad High Court pulled up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Vignesh Shishir for trying to get Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in legal trouble over claims about Gandhi's British citizenship.

Shishir had approached the High Court seeking a first information report, or FIR, against Gandhi and claimed to possess documents and email correspondence purporting to prove Gandhi's British citizenship.

Things got heated when Shishir's posts questioned the court's fairness, leading Justice Subhash Vidyarthi to step away from the case.