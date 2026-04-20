Allahabad HC rebukes BJP worker over Rahul Gandhi citizenship claims
The Allahabad High Court pulled up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Vignesh Shishir for trying to get Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in legal trouble over claims about Gandhi's British citizenship.
Shishir had approached the High Court seeking a first information report, or FIR, against Gandhi and claimed to possess documents and email correspondence purporting to prove Gandhi's British citizenship.
Things got heated when Shishir's posts questioned the court's fairness, leading Justice Subhash Vidyarthi to step away from the case.
Court faults posts mentioning Chief Justice
The court wasn't happy that Shishir took his complaints online and even brought up the Chief Justice of India in his posts.
Justice Vidyarthi called it a "political mileage."
Even though Shishir argued he was just pushing back against outside pressure, the court didn't buy it.
Court pauses FIR order for Gandhi
To keep things fair, the court paused its earlier order that pushed for a first information report, or FIR, against Gandhi, giving him a chance to present his side first.
The whole situation is on hold until Gandhi is heard.