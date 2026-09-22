Allahabad HC rules employers cannot force Santa caps at work
India
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: employers can't make staff wear Santa caps at work.
The judge said forcing this could hurt people's religious feelings, especially in a diverse country like India.
The case started when Vikram Singh was accused of making his Agra store employees wear the caps.
Allahabad HC cancels Vikram Singh summons
Singh faced charges for pushing the cap rule, but the court decided these should be handled as complaints, not police cases, so his earlier summons was canceled.
More importantly, the court reminded everyone that workplace rules shouldn't mess with anyone's personal beliefs or religious freedom.