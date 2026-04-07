Allahabad HC to hear Rahul Gandhi citizenship case April 15
India
The Allahabad High Court will hear Rahul Gandhi's citizenship case on April 15, 2026.
This followed a hearing of around two hours, during which two home ministry officials arrived with documents related to the case.
Justice Subhash Vidyarthi is presiding over the matter, which has drawn attention because of Gandhi's high-profile status.
S Vignesh Shishir challenges FIR refusal
It all started when BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir challenged a lower court's decision not to register an FIR against Gandhi, saying it didn't have jurisdiction over citizenship issues.
Shishir claims Gandhi violated several laws, including the Indian Penal Code and Passport Act.
The next hearing could shape what happens next in this closely watched legal battle.