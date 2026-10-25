Allahabad HC transfers Ravi Kumar Diwakar to Muzaffarnagar family court
Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, the judge known for delivering 23 death sentences in just six months, has been moved to Muzaffarnagar's family court by the Allahabad High Court.
His transfer comes soon after he raised concerns about how much control judges actually have over their cases and questioned some administrative decisions within the judiciary.
Judge Shiv Kumari to replace Diwakar
Between April and September, Diwakar handed out those 23 death penalties across 11 cases.
Things got tense when he pushed back against an order that took 97 part-heard cases away from his court without following proper legal procedures.
Now with Diwakar heading to family court, Judge Shiv Kumari will step into his previous role at the fast-track court.
The situation highlights ongoing debates about judicial independence versus administrative authority in India's courts.