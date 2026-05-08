Allahabad HC: wife's maintenance to reflect husband's income and lifestyle

Court finds husband's financial records inconsistent

The wife said she was forced out of her home over dowry demands, claiming her husband earns big, around ₹5 crore a year, while he insisted his monthly earnings are just ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

The court spotted inconsistencies in his financial records and felt the original ₹15,000 per month order was not enough.

Now, the case goes back for a fresh look, with the court stressing that maintenance should match the standard of living from marriage days.