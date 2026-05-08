Allahabad HC: wife's maintenance to reflect husband's income and lifestyle
The Allahabad High Court just made an important call: a wife's maintenance should be based on her husband's actual income and lifestyle, not her education or what she used to earn.
This came after a woman asked for more maintenance, and the judge pointed out that her ability to support herself right now matters more than her past qualifications.
Court finds husband's financial records inconsistent
The wife said she was forced out of her home over dowry demands, claiming her husband earns big, around ₹5 crore a year, while he insisted his monthly earnings are just ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.
The court spotted inconsistencies in his financial records and felt the original ₹15,000 per month order was not enough.
Now, the case goes back for a fresh look, with the court stressing that maintenance should match the standard of living from marriage days.