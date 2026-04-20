Allahabad HC's Subhash Vidyarthi recuses from Rahul Gandhi citizenship case
India
A judge from the Allahabad High Court Justice Subhash Vidyarthi has recused himself from hearing a petition that questions Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship.
The case, brought by S Vignesh Shishir, claims Gandhi also holds British nationality.
With the judge stepping aside, a new judge will take over.
Earlier, the court said Gandhi should get a chance to respond before any police action is considered.
Vignesh Shishir alleges Gandhi UK links
The petition points to Gandhi's involvement with a U.K.-based company as the basis for alleged dual citizenship and asks for an investigation under several Indian laws.
Shishir has tried before to get authorities to act on this claim but hasn't had much luck so far, leading him to keep pushing in higher courts.