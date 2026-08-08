Allahabad High Court acquits man previously convicted in dowry death
India
The Allahabad High Court just cleared a man who was earlier convicted of driving his wife to suicide over dowry demands.
The court said there wasn't enough evidence and pointed out that the husband hadn't spoken to his wife for more than 5 months before she died.
Justice Subhash Vidyarthi gave the verdict on July 31, 2026.
Allahabad High Court orders fine refund
The woman's family claimed she faced pressure for ₹10 lakh in dowry and her father even paid ₹6 lakh after selling land.
But the court didn't find solid proof for these claims or any link between the husband and her death.
It also reminded everyone that both giving and taking dowry are illegal under Indian law, and ordered a refund of the fine deposited by the appellant after overturning the previous convictions.