Allahabad High Court acquits Subhash in 1986 rape kidnapping case
India
The Allahabad High Court has acquitted Subhash, who was convicted in a 1986 rape and kidnapping case, saying the prosecution did not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Justice Abdul Shahid pointed out gaps in evidence and noted the woman involved was over 19 at the time, suggesting she might have consented.
Allahabad HC frees Subhash's bail sureties
Subhash's defense argued that medical reports showed no injuries on the woman and that her actions, like traveling across districts without seeking help, did not match someone being held against their will.
The court also noted inconsistencies throughout the prosecution's case.
With these doubts, Subhash's bail sureties were also released.