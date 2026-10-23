Allahabad High Court allows POCSO compensation without physical injury marks
Big update from the Allahabad High Court: survivors of child sexual abuse under the POCSO Act can now get compensation, even if there aren't any physical injury marks.
The court just ordered ₹3 lakh for a minor survivor through the state's Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Samman Kosh scheme, making it clear that medical evidence isn't everything when it comes to support.
Allahabad HC says police evidence suffices
The case started with an FIR back in December 2022.
Earlier, officials denied compensation because there was no medical proof of penetration.
But the court stepped in and said physical injuries aren't needed to prove assault under POCSO.
If the police report and charge sheet back up the survivor's story, compensation should be given, because these schemes exist to help people heal, not just tick boxes.