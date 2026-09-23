Allahabad High Court allows Sonika Chauhan and Akbar Khan cohabitation
India
The Allahabad High Court has ruled in favor of 26-year-old Sonika Chauhan and her husband, Akbar Khan, letting them live together despite opposition from Chauhan's father.
The court stepped in after her father claimed Khan had "blackmailed" Chauhan and that she was "acting under his pressure," but Chauhan made it clear she chose Khan on her own.
Justice Sandeep Jain orders police protection
Justice Sandeep Jain highlighted that adults have the right to pick their own partners without family interference.
The court ordered police protection for the couple and directed the family members not to interfere in their matrimonial life.
This case is a reminder that personal freedom matters when it comes to choosing who you want to be with.