Allahabad High Court: banks cannot retain papers after repayment
India
Big news for anyone with a loan: Allahabad High Court says banks can't keep your original property papers once you've paid off your loan.
This came up when a Ghaziabad woman settled her dues but still couldn't get her documents back, as the bank insisted they could only hand them over to the original borrower or guarantor.
Ruling sets precedent for borrowers
The petitioner called out the bank's stance as unfair, making it clear that once all dues are cleared, banks must return property documents within two weeks.
This sets a strong precedent for borrowers, helping protect your rights and making sure banks don't hold onto your paperwork after you've settled up.