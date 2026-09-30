Allahabad High Court bans hookah even in designated smoking areas
India
The Allahabad High Court has officially banned serving hookah in all public places, even inside designated smoking areas.
This comes after the court dismissed petitions from restaurants hoping to keep offering hookah, making it clear that current tobacco laws don't allow it in public places.
Court says hookah is a service
The court also clarified that hookah isn't just an apparatus rented to a customer. It's a service, and there are no special licenses for hookah bars.
Plus, police now have the green light to enforce these rules more strictly, with searches and seizures if needed.
The big takeaway: protecting everyone's right to clean air is taking priority over business interests here.