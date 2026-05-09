Allahabad High Court denies live-in plea, cites man under 21
India
The Allahabad High Court has said no to protecting a 20-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend who wanted legal safety for their live-in relationship.
The judge explained that since the man is under 21, the legal age for marriage, courts cannot support marriage-like relationships that are not allowed by law.
Court clarifies underage consent and protection
The court made it clear: if you are not old enough to legally marry, you are also not considered able to consent to living together like a married couple.
Still, if the couple faces real threats or violence, they can ask for help.
The court also mentioned that parents or authorities are free to act within the law if they believe there is a case under child marriage rules.