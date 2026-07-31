Allahabad High Court denies woman maintenance and upholds child support
India
The Allahabad High Court just turned down a woman's request for maintenance, saying she could not prove she was in a live-in relationship or married to the man she named.
She had appealed after a family court gave support for her minor son but not for her, even though she claimed marriage despite the man already being married.
Justice Lakshmi Kant Shukla dismisses petition
Justice Lakshmi Kant Shukla pointed out that, without solid evidence of marriage or actually living together, Section 125 CrPC does not cover her case.
The man denied both marriage and any live-in arrangement, and since there was no clear proof, the court dismissed her revision petition, leaving the family court's order intact: support for the child stays, but not for her.