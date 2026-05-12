Allahabad High Court dismisses marriage plea, man used manipulated Aadhaar
A couple went to the Allahabad High Court asking for legal protection for their marriage, but things took a turn when the court found out the male petitioner had used a manipulated Aadhaar card to claim he was an adult.
The man said he was born in 2002, but police checks showed he was actually born in 2010, making him a minor.
The court not only dismissed their plea but also imposed costs of ₹25,000 for trying to mislead.
Court orders couple to pay ₹25,000
The judges called out the couple for coming to court with "unclean hands" and ordered them to pay ₹25,000 within four weeks or face further action.
Even after the couple tried to backtrack once caught, the court refused and made it clear that faking a document will not be tolerated, setting an example against misusing legal processes.