Allahabad High Court dismisses marriage plea, man used manipulated Aadhaar India May 12, 2026

A couple went to the Allahabad High Court asking for legal protection for their marriage, but things took a turn when the court found out the male petitioner had used a manipulated Aadhaar card to claim he was an adult.

The man said he was born in 2002, but police checks showed he was actually born in 2010, making him a minor.

The court not only dismissed their plea but also imposed costs of ₹25,000 for trying to mislead.