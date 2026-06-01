Allahabad High Court disposes of PIL against Cockroach Janta Party
India
The Allahabad High Court just declined to entertain and disposed of a public interest litigation that accused the Cockroach Janta Party of anti-national activities and claimed its unregistered organization was tied to foreign funds through an unregistered organization.
The petition also said social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram were being used to stir up young people.
Petitioner withdraws plea, allowed to refile
Since the petitioner lives in Bengaluru and nothing happened in Uttar Pradesh, the court pointed out it wasn't the right jurisdiction, suggesting Karnataka High Court would be more suitable.
After hearing this, the petitioner decided to withdraw his plea but got permission to file it again in a proper court if he wants.