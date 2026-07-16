Allahabad High Court: mother ineligible for stepson maintenance, receives ₹8,000
India
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: if a mother is already getting financial support from her biological son, she can't claim the same from her stepson.
The court ruled that since the mother is receiving ₹8,000 per month from her biological son, she isn't eligible to ask for support from her stepson as well.
Allahabad HC says petition harasses stepson
The court said that because the mother is already being financially supported by her biological son, she doesn't qualify for additional maintenance.
The judge noted that since she's not struggling financially and her biological son is fulfilling his responsibility, there's no legal reason to make the stepson pay too.
The court also pointed out this petition appeared to have been filed only to harass the stepson.