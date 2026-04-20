Allahabad High Court orders husband to pay ₹4,000 monthly
India
The Allahabad High Court has told a husband to pay his wife ₹4,000 every month as interim support, calling it a duty for husbands to help maintain their wives and children after marriage.
The bench also rejected the husband's appeal against this order.
Court says maintenance is husband's duty
The husband claimed he couldn't afford the payments and accused his wife of living with someone else.
But the court said those issues need more investigation and pointed out there wasn't enough proof that he couldn't pay.
The judges also noted that maintenance is about the husband's duty to maintain his wife and children after marriage.