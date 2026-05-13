Allahabad High Court orders maintenance review for 1 month marriage

Justice Garima Prashad orders Agra rehearing

Justice Garima Prashad sent the case back to the Agra family court for a fresh look, stressing that what matters is the wife's present financial situation and how she lived during the marriage, not just her education or past jobs.

The husband was told to pay all dues and keep up interim payments until things are settled.

The court also questioned his income claims and incomplete financial disclosures, making clear that maintenance is still a marital responsibility even if the wife has worked before.