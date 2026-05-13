Allahabad High Court orders maintenance review for 1 month marriage
The Allahabad High Court just weighed in on a maintenance case from a marriage that lasted only one month.
The wife said her husband kicked her out over dowry issues and left her unsupported, even though he reportedly earns ₹5 crore a year.
He argued she shouldn't need much help because she has an MBA and used to work, but the family court's ₹15,000 monthly support wasn't enough for her.
Justice Garima Prashad orders Agra rehearing
Justice Garima Prashad sent the case back to the Agra family court for a fresh look, stressing that what matters is the wife's present financial situation and how she lived during the marriage, not just her education or past jobs.
The husband was told to pay all dues and keep up interim payments until things are settled.
The court also questioned his income claims and incomplete financial disclosures, making clear that maintenance is still a marital responsibility even if the wife has worked before.