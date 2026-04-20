Allahabad High Court orders state electricity authorities to pay ₹26.65L
The Allahabad High Court has ordered the state electricity authorities to pay ₹26.65 lakh to a man who lost both hands at age seven after touching an unprotected transformer near his school back in 1997.
Originally, a district court blamed him for negligence and denied compensation, but the High Court stepped in and changed that.
Judges hold electricity authorities liable
The judges said children cannot be expected to spot dangers like exposed transformers, so the state electricity authorities was at fault for not keeping it safe.
The payout covers future income loss from his disability, lifelong care needs, pain and suffering, challenges with marriage prospects, and medical expenses.
Since this case dragged on for nearly three decades, the court made sure there would be no more delays in getting him the money.