Next Article
Allahabad High Court overturns lecturer's sacking for student relationship
India
The Allahabad High Court has set aside the 2006 dismissal of an MNNIT lecturer who had a consensual relationship with a former student.
The court said that while teachers should avoid such relationships, this case didn't count as sexual harassment, and firing him was too harsh.
What led to the decision?
The case started with a 2003 complaint from the ex-student, years after she graduated.
The lecturer admitted to the relationship, saying it was mutual and continued post-graduation.
The court noted there was no criminal case filed and suggested the complaint may have stemmed from family and religious disagreements after a marriage proposal fell through.