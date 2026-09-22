Allahabad High Court quashes COVID-19 charges against 2 Jaunpur men
India
The Allahabad High Court has thrown out criminal charges against two men from Jaunpur who were accused of spreading COVID-19 after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz event.
The judge said the case was built on "presumption and assumption," not real evidence, especially since both men actually tested negative for the virus.
Court warns against baseless pandemic accusations
The court pointed out that making accusations without solid proof can easily lead to unfair legal trouble.
This decision is a reminder that, even during a pandemic, authorities need real evidence before filing serious charges under health laws.
It's basically a call for careful investigation, not just acting on fear or guesswork.