Allahabad High Court quashes FIR against Pravi Gupta over marriage

Shubhangini had asked for police protection after her family tried to stop the marriage and allegedly threatened her.

Even with proof of their legal wedding, police still booked Gupta on kidnapping charges in April.

The court said this crossed a line and violated Article 21, the right to marry whoever you want.

They even fined both the police and Shubhangini's father, saying "The police have no business in the matter to be nosy parkers."