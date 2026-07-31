Allahabad High Court quashes FIR against Pravi Gupta over marriage
The Allahabad High Court just tossed out a first information report, or FIR, filed against Pravi Gupta by his wife Shubhangini Shukla's father, who was upset about their marriage.
The judges made it clear that their Hindu Vedic wedding on February 18, 2026, was totally consensual, and didn't hold back in criticizing the Uttar Pradesh Police for getting involved when they shouldn't have.
Police booked Pravi Gupta despite proof
Shubhangini had asked for police protection after her family tried to stop the marriage and allegedly threatened her.
Even with proof of their legal wedding, police still booked Gupta on kidnapping charges in April.
The court said this crossed a line and violated Article 21, the right to marry whoever you want.
They even fined both the police and Shubhangini's father, saying "The police have no business in the matter to be nosy parkers."