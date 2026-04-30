Allahabad High Court quashes order allowing fathers to transfer custody India Apr 30, 2026

The Allahabad High Court just struck down a previous order that let fathers hand over custody of their young children to anyone they chose, no questions asked.

This came up after a mother objected to her estranged husband giving their two little children (aged six and four) to his sister.

The court said the old ruling did not match up with legal or moral standards.