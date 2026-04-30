Allahabad High Court quashes order allowing fathers to transfer custody
India
The Allahabad High Court just struck down a previous order that let fathers hand over custody of their young children to anyone they chose, no questions asked.
This came up after a mother objected to her estranged husband giving their two little children (aged six and four) to his sister.
The court said the old ruling did not match up with legal or moral standards.
Judges restore mother's petition, demand oversight
The judges made it clear: decisions about who gets custody of children need proper judicial checks, not just one parent's say-so.
They brought back the mother's petition and set a new hearing for May 4.