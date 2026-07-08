Allahabad High Court rules 1 minimum marriage age for all
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: there's one minimum marriage age for all, no matter your religion or personal law.
This came up after 19 people were booked for trying to marry off a 16-year-old girl in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.
The court said rules like the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) are there to protect young people and can't be bypassed by personal or religious laws.
Allahabad court rejects Shariat puberty rule
The case started when police and Childline tried to stop the wedding but were attacked by the girl's relatives.
Some argued that Shariat law allows marriage at puberty, but the court firmly said that "the Shariat law providing for puberty as the competent age for a girl to marry or be married runs clearly in the teeth of the PCMA as well as the POCSO Act."